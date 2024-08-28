 Skip navigation
Giants sign FB Jakob Johnson to practice squad, claim DB Anthony Johnson

  
Published August 28, 2024 01:15 PM

The Giants set their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday and they began tweaking it on Wednesday.

The NFL announced that the Giants made a successful waiver claim on defensive back Anthony Johnson.

Johnson was a Packers seventh-round pick last year and he had 24 tackles, an interception, and three passes defensed last season.

According to multiple reports, they also signed fullback Jakob Johnson to their practice squad. Johnson spent the preseason with the team and he spent the last two seasons with the Raiders. He also spent his first three years in New England and has 19 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown over the course of his career.