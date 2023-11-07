Giants sign Jacob Eason to practice squad

The Giants worked out free agent quarterback Jacob Eason on Tuesday. They announced later in the day they have signed him to their practice squad.

The Giants also signed running back Hassan Hall to the practice squad.

Starting quarterback Daniel Jones tore his ACL, and backup Tyrod Taylor is on injured reserve with a rib injury. That left Tommy DeVito and Matt Barkley as the healthy players in the Giants’ quarterbacks room.

Eason worked out for the Giants in the offseason but did not get a contract.

Eason appeared in one game for the Panthers last season and one game for the Colts in 2021. In his two-game career, Eason is 5-for-10 for 84 yards and two interceptions.