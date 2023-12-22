Giants sign Mason Crosby to practice squad to kick for them this week

The Giants are signing kicker Mason Crosby to their practice squad, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

He will kick for the team on Christmas Day against the Eagles.

Cade York will head to the practice squad injured list after aggravating a leg injury at practice this week. York was expected to play after the Giants placed Randy Bullock on injured reserve this week with a hamstring injury.

Bullock had replaced Graham Gano, who had season-ending surgery on his left knee in November.

Crosby, 39, had not given up on kicking this season. He spent less than a week on the Rams’ practice squad, getting waived 10 days ago, but now gets a chance to play.

Crosby played for the Packers from 2007-22 and owns the team’s all-time points record with 1,918.

Crosby has made 81.4 percent of his field goal attempts for his career. Since the NFL moved back the extra point try in 2015, he has made 95.4 percent of his extra point attempts.