Giants sign nine undrafted free agents, including Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito

  
Published May 5, 2023 11:21 AM

The Giants selected seven players in last weekend’s draft. They announced the additions of nine undrafted free agents, who are participating in their rookie minicamp.

“Yeah, we are always going to be looking to continue to improve ,” General Manager Joe Schoen said after the conclusion of the draft, via the team website. “We’ll never be satisfied. We’ll continue. Again, right now is another opportunity to add players and depth in competition with the college free agency process. . . . Ideally, we have a bunch of 53 Pro Bowlers, but that’s impossible. We’ll continue to find where we need to add depth or maybe light on a starter or whatever it may be, but we’ll continue to add depth and competition at all times.”

Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito is among the college free agents signed by the Giants. He played four seasons at Syracuse before transferring to Illinois for his senior season.

In 2022, DeVito completed 257-of-369 passes for 2,650 yards with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Giants also have free agent quarterback Bryce Perkins in camp this weekend on a tryout basis along with Clemson quarterback Hunter Johnson.

The team’s other undrafted free agent signings are Pittsburgh defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado, Mississippi linebacker Troy Brown, Washington defensive back Alex Cook, West Virginia receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Michigan defensive back Gemon Green, Toledo linebacker Dyontae Johnson, East Carolina tight end Ryan Jones and North Carolina-Charlotte long snapper Cameron Lyons.