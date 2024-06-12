 Skip navigation
Giants sign veteran CB Tre Herndon

  
June 12, 2024

The Giants signed veteran cornerback Tre Herndon on Wednesday, the team announced.

Herndon tried out at the team’s minicamp, making an interception on the final day.

He has three interceptions and 32 passes defensed in his six-year career, all previously spent with the Jaguars. Herndon has started 34 of 83 games played in the regular season in addition to two postseason appearances.

Herndon played 16 games last season for the Jaguars and made four starts. He broke up nine passes, the second-most of his career behind his 13 in 2019.

He was an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt, where he played both outside cornerback and nickelback for the Commodores.