Giants take pass rusher Abdul Carter at No. 3

The Giants have bolstered their pass rush by taking Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter with the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

The pick had been widely expected for weeks, and is viewed as a safe pick, as some consider Carter the best player in this draft regardless of position.

As a junior last season at Penn State, Carter was a unanimous All-American and the Big Ten defensive player of the year. He was a three-year starter who led Penn State in sacks as a freshman and was first-team All-Big Ten as both a sophomore and junior.

The Giants will hope he can make an immediate impact as a rookie on a team that desperately needs to turn things around. If they don’t, Carter will likely be the last first-round pick of the Brian Daboll/Joe Schoen era, and will be contributing to a team with a new head coach and general manager in 2026.