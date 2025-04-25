 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_camwardreaction_250424.jpg
Titans turn to Ward at QB with No. 1 draft pick
nbc_pft_shakeupdraft_250424.jpg
Potential moves that could shake up 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_tylerlockett_250424.jpg
Lockett signs one-year deal with Titans

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_camwardreaction_250424.jpg
Titans turn to Ward at QB with No. 1 draft pick
nbc_pft_shakeupdraft_250424.jpg
Potential moves that could shake up 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_tylerlockett_250424.jpg
Lockett signs one-year deal with Titans

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants take pass rusher Abdul Carter at No. 3

  
Published April 24, 2025 08:29 PM

The Giants have bolstered their pass rush by taking Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter with the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

The pick had been widely expected for weeks, and is viewed as a safe pick, as some consider Carter the best player in this draft regardless of position.

As a junior last season at Penn State, Carter was a unanimous All-American and the Big Ten defensive player of the year. He was a three-year starter who led Penn State in sacks as a freshman and was first-team All-Big Ten as both a sophomore and junior.

The Giants will hope he can make an immediate impact as a rookie on a team that desperately needs to turn things around. If they don’t, Carter will likely be the last first-round pick of the Brian Daboll/Joe Schoen era, and will be contributing to a team with a new head coach and general manager in 2026.