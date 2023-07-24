 Skip navigation
Giants to sign Brandin Bryant

  
July 24, 2023

The Giants are adding some depth at defensive tackle.

Per Jordan Raanan of ESPN, New York is signing free agent Brandin Bryant.

Bryant entered the league in 2016 as an undrafted free agent, but didn’t make his NFL debut until 2019. He’s appeared in 11 games over the last four seasons, including four with Buffalo last year. He recorded three tackles while playing 74 defensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps.

Bryant, 29, also played two seasons in the CFL with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Montreal Alouettes.

He’s spent time with the Seahawks, Jets, Browns, Dolphins, and Texans.