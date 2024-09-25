 Skip navigation
Giants to sign LB Ty Summers to active roster

  
September 25, 2024

The Giants elevated linebacker Ty Summers from the practice squad for each of their first three games, but they can’t do so again without risking losing him to another team.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that the Giants plan to get around that by signing Summers to their 53-man roster. The Giants will not need to make a corresponding move since they released fullback Jakob Johnson on Tuesday.

Summers played 53 special teams snaps in the first three weeks and he was credited with one tackle. He’s also been a core special teams player for the Saints, Jaguars, and Packers since being drafted by Green Bay in 2019.

Johnson has played in two games this season while toggling between the active roster and practice squad this season.