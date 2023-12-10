Grant Delpit agrees to contract extension with Browns

Browns safety Grant Delpit’s Sunday is off to a good start.

Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports.com reports that Delpit has agreed to a contract extension with the team. Terms of the extension have not been announced or reported.

Delpit was a 2020 second-round pick and he missed his rookie season after tearing his Achilles. He returned to start seven of the 15 games he played in 2021 and has started 28 of the 29 games that the Browns have played in 2022 and 2023.

Delpit has 74 tackles, a half-sack, an interception, and a fumble recovery this season. He has 245 tackles, 1.5 sacks, six interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery over his entire career.

UPDATE 11:16 a.m. ET: Multiple reports indicate it is a three-year, $36 million deal with $23 million in guaranteed money.