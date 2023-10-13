Greg Dulcich aggravates hamstring, questionable to return

Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich returned tonight after four weeks rehabbing a hamstring injury. He’s out again.

The team announced Dulcich is questionable to return after tweaking his hamstring.

Dulcich just came off injured reserve Thursday after being a full participant on the team’s Wednesday injury report. He was questionable to play.

He had two targets and one catch for 3 yards.

Dulcich, a third-round pick in 2022, caught two passes for 22 yards in the season-opening loss to the Raiders.