Greg Dulcich is expected to be activated for Thursday’s game

It sounds like the Broncos will have another weapon available for their offense on Thursday night.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Denver is expected to activate tight end Greg Dulcich off of injured reserve to the 53-man roster to play the Chiefs.

Dulcich had his 21-day practice window opened earlier this week and was listed as questionable for the game. He was a limited participant on Tuesday and a full participant on Wednesday with his hamstring injury that’s kept him sidelined for the last four games.

A third-round pick in 2022, Dulcich caught two passes for 22 yards in the season-opening loss to Las Vegas. He recorded 33 receptions for 411 yards with two TDs in 10 games last year.