Gus Bradley to join 49ers defensive staff

After being fired by the Colts last month, Gus Bradley has found a landing spot.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Gus Bradley is joining the 49ers coaching staff.

Bradley’s specific role with San Francisco was not disclosed.

Bradley, 58, was Indianapolis’ defensive coordinator from 2022-2024. He was previously with the Raiders in 2021 and the Chargers from 2017-2020 in the same position.

Heading to the Bay Area will reunite Bradley with returning defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. The two worked together on the Seahawks when Bradley was coordinator and Saleh was a defensive quality control coach. Then when Bradley was head coach of the Jaguars, he brought Saleh to Jacksonville to be the club’s linebackers coach from 2014-2016.

Saleh officially rejoined the 49ers after serving as Jets head coach from 2021 until he was fired in early October.