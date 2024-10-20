 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Haason Reddick agrees to new deal with Jets

  
Published October 20, 2024 08:29 AM

Haason Reddick’s holdout is coming to an end.

Reddick has agreed to a new deal with the Jets and will join the team after Sunday night’s game against the Steelers. Reddick’s new agent Drew Rosenhaus told PFT that he and the team will continue conversations about a long-term extension.

Per a league source, Jets owner Woody Johnson was heavily involved in getting the deal done.

The Jets acquired Reddick in a trade with the Eagles early in the offseason and he held a press conference with the team before holding out of mandatory minicamp and training camp. Reddick was looking for a new deal with the Eagles before the trade and requested a trade from the Jets at one point and was given permission to look for one, but the end result is that he will remain with the Jets.

It’s been a long layoff for Reddick, so it remains to be seen how quickly he can get up to speed for a Jets team that’s trying to turn around after a 2-4 start to the season.