Haason Reddick agrees to new deal with Jets

Haason Reddick’s holdout is coming to an end.

Reddick has agreed to a new deal with the Jets and will join the team after Sunday night’s game against the Steelers. Reddick’s new agent Drew Rosenhaus told PFT that he and the team will continue conversations about a long-term extension.

Per a league source, Jets owner Woody Johnson was heavily involved in getting the deal done.

The Jets acquired Reddick in a trade with the Eagles early in the offseason and he held a press conference with the team before holding out of mandatory minicamp and training camp. Reddick was looking for a new deal with the Eagles before the trade and requested a trade from the Jets at one point and was given permission to look for one, but the end result is that he will remain with the Jets.

It’s been a long layoff for Reddick, so it remains to be seen how quickly he can get up to speed for a Jets team that’s trying to turn around after a 2-4 start to the season.