Haason Reddick: I’ll keep working, contracts sort themselves out

Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick is back on the field after missing time at the start of camp with a groin injury, but his physical condition wasn’t the only topic of conversation when Reddick spoke to reporters.

Reddick’s contract also came up for discussion. Reddick signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Eagles last year and made it look like something of a bargain while posting 19.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries over the regular season and playoffs.

The average annual salary of Reddick’s pact ranks below those of less productive edge rushers, which led to a question for him if he feels he’s underpaid. Reddick didn’t say no, but he also didn’t make it sound like he’s going to be doing anything other than preparing for the season.

“Like I said, y’all see it, y’all know what’s going on,” Reddick said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I’m just worried about being the best version of myself. And I’ll let everything else sort itself out, truly. . . . I’m going to keep coming out, keep working, man. Those types of [contractual] things have a way of sorting themselves out. So I’m just going to continue to come out, work, prepare myself. Continue to be a better version of Haason Reddick, continue to be a great teammate, go out here, work hard for the guys — and let those things sort themselves out as they should.”

Reddick has posted 39.5 sacks over the last three seasons while playing for three different teams. Should he extend his run of double-digit sack seasons to four this year, he might do more than allude to feelings about his compensation.