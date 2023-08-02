 Skip navigation
2022 World Para Swimming Championships - Day Four
Arkansas’ Julia Gaffney shines at World Para Swimming Champs, looks ahead to Paris
AUTO: JUL 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch at Michigan
Clemson v Notre Dame
Counting Down the Irish 2023: 20 to 16, featuring Notre Dame’s speed at its skill positions

Top Clips

nbc_pl_summerseriestop10goals_230802.jpg
Top 10 goals from the Premier League Summer Series
nbc_pft_rodgerscontract_v2_230802_1920x1080.jpg
Rodgers explains why his contract is ‘win-win-win’
nbc_pft_macjones_230802.jpg
Belichick has ‘all 90 guys’ competing at camp

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Haason Reddick: I’ll keep working, contracts sort themselves out

  
Published August 2, 2023 09:34 AM

Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick is back on the field after missing time at the start of camp with a groin injury, but his physical condition wasn’t the only topic of conversation when Reddick spoke to reporters.

Reddick’s contract also came up for discussion. Reddick signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Eagles last year and made it look like something of a bargain while posting 19.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries over the regular season and playoffs.

The average annual salary of Reddick’s pact ranks below those of less productive edge rushers, which led to a question for him if he feels he’s underpaid. Reddick didn’t say no, but he also didn’t make it sound like he’s going to be doing anything other than preparing for the season.

“Like I said, y’all see it, y’all know what’s going on,” Reddick said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I’m just worried about being the best version of myself. And I’ll let everything else sort itself out, truly. . . . I’m going to keep coming out, keep working, man. Those types of [contractual] things have a way of sorting themselves out. So I’m just going to continue to come out, work, prepare myself. Continue to be a better version of Haason Reddick, continue to be a great teammate, go out here, work hard for the guys — and let those things sort themselves out as they should.”

Reddick has posted 39.5 sacks over the last three seasons while playing for three different teams. Should he extend his run of double-digit sack seasons to four this year, he might do more than allude to feelings about his compensation.