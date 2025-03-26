 Skip navigation
Half of Russell Wilson’s Giants contract is tied to playing time and performance

  
Published March 26, 2025 07:36 PM

Before Russell Wilson agreed to terms with the Giants, Jets quarterback (and former Wilson teammate) Justin Fields was the lowest paid starting quarterback on a non-rookie contract, at $20 million per year. Wilson now owns that distinction, with only $10.5 million guaranteed for 2025.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, another $10.5 million comes from a “complicated” incentive package that can pay up to $7.5 million based on playing-time, performance incentives, and playoff incentives. Also, another $3 million can be earned — at $176,500 per game — based on wins and taking at least 50 percent of the snaps.

This means that Wilson cannot, and will not, reach the maximum value of $21 million for 2025 unless the Giants go 17-0. (If the Giants go 17-0, I will get a tattoo of John Mara’s face on my arm.)

Who knows how much Wilson will make this year? He’s guaranteed to get $10.5 million. He’ll earn the rest.

Or, as the case may be, he won’t.