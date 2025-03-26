Half of Russell Wilson’s Giants contract is tied to playing time and performance

Before Russell Wilson agreed to terms with the Giants, Jets quarterback (and former Wilson teammate) Justin Fields was the lowest paid starting quarterback on a non-rookie contract, at $20 million per year. Wilson now owns that distinction, with only $10.5 million guaranteed for 2025.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, another $10.5 million comes from a “complicated” incentive package that can pay up to $7.5 million based on playing-time, performance incentives, and playoff incentives. Also, another $3 million can be earned — at $176,500 per game — based on wins and taking at least 50 percent of the snaps.

This means that Wilson cannot, and will not, reach the maximum value of $21 million for 2025 unless the Giants go 17-0. (If the Giants go 17-0, I will get a tattoo of John Mara’s face on my arm.)

Who knows how much Wilson will make this year? He’s guaranteed to get $10.5 million. He’ll earn the rest.

Or, as the case may be, he won’t.