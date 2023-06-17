 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Hall of Famer Bob Brown dies at 81

  
Published June 17, 2023 01:55 PM
US PRESSWIRE Sports Archive

Oct 22, 1967; St. Louis, MO, USA; FILE PHOTO; Philadelphia Eagles tackle Bob Brown (76) in action against St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals beat the Eagles 48-14. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Sports

Pro Football Hall of Famer Bob Brown died Friday in Oakland, California, the Hall of Fame announced Saturday. He was 81.

Brown’s wife, Cecelia, said her husband passed peacefully at a rehabilitation center surrounded by
family and friends. He was admitted to the center after a stroke in April.

The Washington, D.C., Touchdown Club voted Brown college football’s lineman of the year in 1963. He was an All-American guard at Nebraska and was drafted in the first round (second overall) by the Eagles in 1964. The Broncos also drafted Brown in the first round (fourth overall) in the American Football League draft.

He chose the more established league and spent five seasons with the Eagles, two with the Rams and three with the Raiders. Brown earned six Pro Bowls and five times was All-Pro as a right tackle.

Brown once described himself as being “about as subtle as a 16-pound sledgehammer.” Defensive linemen surely wouldn’t argue.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will fly the flag at half-staff in Brown’s honor.

The Brown family has not finalized memorial service arrangements.