Harrison Butker posts his surgery went great

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is now on the mend.

After it was reported on Thursday that Butker needed surgery to repair his injured left knee, Butker posted an update to social media on Friday.

“Surgery went great!” Butker said. “Thank you for the prayers.”

Butker underwent a meniscus trim in his left knee and is slated to go on injured reserve, but is expected to return this year. The Chiefs signed kicker Spencer Shrader off of the Jets practice squad to kick for them in the interim.

In nine games this season, Butker has hit 18-of-20 field goals and 21-of-22 extra points.