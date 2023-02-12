Harrison Butker: That’s what you dream of as a kicker, a Super Bowl-winning kick
Published February 12, 2023 05:51 PM
nbc_pft_superbowlpicks_230210
Mike Florio and Chris Simms make their final predictions for Sunday's Super Bowl LVII showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
The ending of Super Bowl LVII was a dream come true for Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker.
Butker said after the game that a Super Bowl-winning kick is every kicker’s dream.
“That’s what you dream of as a kicker, getting to the Super Bowl and having a game-winning kick,” Butker said. “It’s an amazing feeling and I’m just so happy now to be with the Chiefs organization.”
Butker had missed a 42-yard field goal attempt earlier in the game, but the Chiefs still had enough confidence in him that they decided to take a knee and run down the clock before giving Butker his game-winner, rather than attempting to score a touchdown.
The strategy worked, and Butker’s 27-yard game-winner fulfilled his dream.