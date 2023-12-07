Hayden Hurst hopes to return from concussion, post-traumatic amnesia this season

Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst is still planning to return to action this season.

Hurst has been out with a concussion since November 9 and his father said on Wednesday that his son is suffering from post-traumatic amnesia as a result of the head injury. Hurst’s father said he doesn’t know when his son will be back, but Hurst has a timeline in mind.

Hurst wrote on X that it was a “scary situation” and confirmed that he doesn’t remember a four-hour period after getting hit in a game against the Bears, but said that his condition has improved and that he is working to get back on the field before the end of the year.

“While it was scary, it is NOT career ending,” Hurst wrote. “I’m starting my return to play this week, so fingers crossed I make it back for the last few weeks! God Bless & Keep Pounding!!!!”

Hurst has 18 receptions for 184 yards and one touchdown in nine games this season.