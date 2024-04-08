Holdout could be looming for CeeDee Lamb

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is heading into the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, and without an extension it’s unclear what, if any, work he will do this offseason.

Lamb is expected to skip voluntary work and may even hold out of mandatory work, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

The most likely scenario, if Lamb doesn’t get the contract he wants, may be a “hold in” once mandatory work begins. In that case, Lamb would show up but decline to participate in practices or any other activities that would risk an injury. Several players have done that and successfully negotiated new contracts without incurring the fines that come along with true holdouts of mandatory minicamp or training camp.

The Cowboys took Lamb with the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, and he’s coming off his best season: He led the NFL with 135 catches in 20-23, and had career-highs in yards (1,749) and touchdowns (12). His value may never be higher than it is right now, and he plans to exercise the leverage he has to get the long-term contract he wants.