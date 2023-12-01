Hollywood Brown “trending in the right direction” to play Sunday

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon offered an optimistic update on wide receiver Hollywood Brown’s outlook for Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh.

Brown has not practiced this week because of a heel injury, but Gannon said at his Friday press conference, via Bo Brack of PHNX Sports, that the receiver is “trending in the right direction” when it come to playing against the Steelers.

A formal injury designation will come later on Friday and questionable seems like the one Brown will carry into the weekend.

While Brown remains an option for the lineup this week, Gannon said wide receiver Michael Wilson (shoulder) will not be part of the offense. Cornerbacks Antonio Hamilton (groin) and Starling Thomas (ankle) have also been ruled out.