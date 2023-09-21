House oversight committee advances RFK Stadium bill

The euphoria surrounding the new era for the Commanders could result in federal legislation that would result in a new facility at the site of RFK Stadium.

Via CourthouseNews.com, the House oversight committee has advanced a bill that would allow D.C. to develop the federal property on which the closed venue sits, potentially resulting in a new stadium.

The news comes at a time when Congress is gridlocked over budgetary issues fueled by partisan disagreements. On this issue, both sides of the aisle worked together. Uncharacteristically.

The possibility of the current legislation first surfaced in early July. It has a long way to go to bring a new venue to fruition. But it’s a start.

And it’s likely already more than the team ever could have mustered with former ownership in place.

