 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_draftkingsoroyodds_240429.jpg
Williams, Harrison Jr., Daniels headline ROY odds
nbc_pft_draft_240429.jpg
Jones, Steelers lead 2024 NFL Draft winners
nbc_pft_eagles_240429.jpg
Eagles ‘make all the right moves’ in NFL draft

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_draftkingsoroyodds_240429.jpg
Williams, Harrison Jr., Daniels headline ROY odds
nbc_pft_draft_240429.jpg
Jones, Steelers lead 2024 NFL Draft winners
nbc_pft_eagles_240429.jpg
Eagles ‘make all the right moves’ in NFL draft

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How much does Zeke Elliott still have in the tank?

  
Published April 29, 2024 12:35 PM

It’s already been eight years since running back Ezekiel Elliott arrived in Dallas as the fourth overall pick in the draft. After a season with the Patriots, Zeke is back.

But what does he have in the tank?

He has had multiple years of greatness, with his first season still his best. Like all running backs, however, the wear and tear accumulates. The legs slow down. It was already noticeable in 2019, after his training-camp holdout. He didn’t have the burst that he had in the past, once he got through the first level of the defense.

Last year, he averaged just under 3.5 yards per carry. This year, he’s back in Dallas — and he potentially walks through the door as RB1.

They drafted no running backs. The main competition is Rico Dowdle.

It’s a good story, but will it make the Cowboys a better team? At a time when they were supposed to be going all in, they’re turning the clock back to 2022 — and surely hoping Zeke will be able to rewind it even farther than that.