How much longer for Aaron Rodgers? “I don’t know”

As Aaron Rodgers prepares for his second season with the Jets, after the first was limited to four snaps in Week 1, it’s fair to wonder how much longer the man who’ll turn 41 in December plans to play pro football.

He was asked that question during his recent appearance on Pardon My Take. Here’s what he said: “I don’t know. I’m not sure. This one for sure. I’d like to do — I wanted to do two good ones and get a chance to retire a Jet. You know, win two Super Bowls.”

Jets fans will presumably be relieved to know that he’s certain about the season that starts in a few weeks. The uncertainty beyond 2024 comes in part from the fact that he knows (and has said) that if the Jets sputter again this year, everyone will be gone for 2025.

Including him.

And then the question would be whether he’d go somewhere else for another year or two, or whether he’d call it quits.

Meanwhile, there’s Father Time. As we’ve seen recently in the non-sports context, he continues to put the ’72 Dolphins to shame. Last year, Rodgers suffered a calf strain during offseason workouts. That’s an old-man injury, and the more he accelerates and changes directions and maintains top speed on that awful fake grass at MetLife Stadium, the more likely it will be that something in his aging body will rebel.

And they’re playing three games in 10 days to start the season.

So it’s smart for Rodgers to focus on this year and only this year. Father Time might not let him get another year. There’s no guarantee Father Time will let him finish this one.