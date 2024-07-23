 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jordanlove_240722.jpg
Florio: Love putting ‘extra pressure’ on Packers
nbc_pftpm_recievers_240722.jpg
Netflix’s ‘Receivers’ exposes NFL injury flaws
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240722.jpg
How damages were calculated in Sunday Ticket trial

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jordanlove_240722.jpg
Florio: Love putting ‘extra pressure’ on Packers
nbc_pftpm_recievers_240722.jpg
Netflix’s ‘Receivers’ exposes NFL injury flaws
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240722.jpg
How damages were calculated in Sunday Ticket trial

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How much longer for Aaron Rodgers? “I don’t know”

  
Published July 23, 2024 07:54 AM

As Aaron Rodgers prepares for his second season with the Jets, after the first was limited to four snaps in Week 1, it’s fair to wonder how much longer the man who’ll turn 41 in December plans to play pro football.

He was asked that question during his recent appearance on Pardon My Take. Here’s what he said: “I don’t know. I’m not sure. This one for sure. I’d like to do — I wanted to do two good ones and get a chance to retire a Jet. You know, win two Super Bowls.”

Jets fans will presumably be relieved to know that he’s certain about the season that starts in a few weeks. The uncertainty beyond 2024 comes in part from the fact that he knows (and has said) that if the Jets sputter again this year, everyone will be gone for 2025.

Including him.

And then the question would be whether he’d go somewhere else for another year or two, or whether he’d call it quits.

Meanwhile, there’s Father Time. As we’ve seen recently in the non-sports context, he continues to put the ’72 Dolphins to shame. Last year, Rodgers suffered a calf strain during offseason workouts. That’s an old-man injury, and the more he accelerates and changes directions and maintains top speed on that awful fake grass at MetLife Stadium, the more likely it will be that something in his aging body will rebel.

And they’re playing three games in 10 days to start the season.

So it’s smart for Rodgers to focus on this year and only this year. Father Time might not let him get another year. There’s no guarantee Father Time will let him finish this one.