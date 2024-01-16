How will Nick Sirianni fix the Eagles? With “confidence”

Even if Nick Sirianni returns as head coach of the Eagles, plenty of work needs to be done. After last night’s 32-9 loss to the Buccaneers, Sirianni was asked by reporters why he has confidence that he can fix the team’s problems.

“We believe in ourselves,” Sirianni said. “I’m not sitting in this room for any reason, and it’s the same thing with these guys. I’m really not built that way, what gives me the confidence to think that we can fix it is because we believe in ourselves and we’re in these seats at the top of our profession because we worked our ass off to get here.”

But everyone who has gotten there works their ass off to get there. It’s the beginning, not the end. For as hard as a guy works to become the head coach of an NFL team, even more work is needed to stay there.

It’s a zero-sum game. For every winner, there’s a loser. For every good team, there’s a bad team. And the coaches of the bad teams are at risk of being fired. Recently, the Eagles slipped to becoming one of the worst in the final weeks of the season.

Surely, Sirianni had that same “confidence” he’d get the team out of its post-San Fran boat race rut. It clearly didn’t work.

Confidence is a given. It can’t just be confidence. There must be something more concrete than confidence.

As Vickram said from the back seat of Michael Scott’s PT Cruiser, “Confidence. It’s the food of the wise man and the liquor of the fool.”

The Eagles finished the year as if they were drunk on something. If it was confidence, we recommend against the hair-of-the-dog approach for 2024.