Hundreds of NFL players will wear international flag decals on their helmets in Weeks 7-8

Hundreds of NFL players will wear flag decals on their helmets representing the countries of their heritage over the next two weeks.

The NFL is urging players and coaches to wear the decals that represent their home countries or their ancestors’ home countries in Week Seven and Week Eight. The league says more than 330 players and coaches have said they will participate.

Among the players participating will be Tua Tagovailoa (Samoa and American Samoa), Puka Nacua (Samoa), Danielle Hunter (Jamaica), Fred Warner (Mexico), brothers Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown (Germany) and Jimmy Garoppolo (Italy).

Coaches participating will include Bill Belichick and his sons Brian and Steve (Croatia), Arthur Smith (Scotland), Brian Flores (Honduras), Ron Rivera (Puerto Rico and Mexico) and Brian Daboll (Canada).

Nigeria will be the most-represented countries, with 80 players committing to wearing the Nigerian flag on their helmets.