If Arthur Blank wants Bill Belichick, he might have to move quickly

During the season, we explored in very unscientific fashion on social media the question of whether football fans wanted their favorite team to hire Bill Belichick, if their favorite team were looking for a coach. The answer, overwhelmingly, was no.

Now that Belichick is available and seven (and possibly soon more) teams are looking for a head coach, will the fan-in-chief of a given team go all in to get him?

With the Falcons already interviewing Belichick (or, more accurately, Belichick interviewing the Falcons), and with the Cowboys and Eagles potentially looming, it could be wise for Falcons owner Arthur Blank to make his move, as soon as he can.

The question for Belichick could come down to balancing a Super Bowl-ready roster (like the Cowboys or Eagles can offer) against the possibility that Blank will break the bank and/or give Belichick full control of the team, clearing out the front office and letting Belichick do his thing.

It’s a little like the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes from 2022. If multiple teams are pursuing Belichick, will one become sufficiently desperate to make him an offer he can’t refuse? And would he prioritize getting full control and a giant pile of cash over taking over a team that is ready to make a push for a Super Bowl win?

Belichick presumably would love to get a ring without Tom Brady. Belichick surely wants to surpass, if not shatter, Don Shula’s all-time wins record. Does Belichick look for a place where the deck is stacked to rack up wins or a place where he’d be offered considerably more power and cash?

It depends on what Belichick really wants. For now, only one team has interviewed him. If/when more teams enter the fray — and if/when more teams decide they want him — Belichick could have plenty of choices. And all it takes is one owner to become sufficiently desperate for Belichick to end up with as much control as he had in New England, and possibly even more money.