If Bills win, Patrick Mahomes will play his first road playoff game

Since Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Chiefs have played 11 playoff games. Every one of them has happened at Arrowhead Stadium.

That streak hinges on Monday’s game in Buffalo. If the Steelers win, the Chiefs will host the Texans. If the Bills win, Mahomes and company will go to Buffalo.

Not that it will affect Mahomes. Nothing affects him. The cold last night didn’t affect him. The broken helmet didn’t affect him. Nothing that would happen in Buffalo would affect him.

It would be a great matchup. Mahomes and Josh Allen, meeting again. They’re 3-3. Mahomes has won both playoff games. Mahomes won the only meeting between the two teams in Buffalo.