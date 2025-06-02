Illinois legislative session ends with no Bears stadium bill

As the Bears hope to build a new stadium, the state of Illinois is doing the team no favors.

Via the Chicago Sun-Times, the annual legislative term ended without the passage of any legislation applicable to the team’s sputtering stadium effort.

The latest session included three bills, but none made any real progress. Also, no money was devoted to stadium projects in the budget bill.

The team reportedly has been hoping for legislation that would freeze property-tax assessments for massive projects. They need this in order to move forward with the current plan to build a stadium in Arlington Heights.

The legislative window opens again in the fall.

The Bears have tried to get a new stadium built on the Chicago lakefront. Recently, they refocused their efforts on the Arlington Heights site, on property the team already owns.