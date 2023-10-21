Improved communication becomes critical for Derek Carr, Saints receivers

The Saints’ offense currently isn’t operating the way it should. It’s sparking plenty of dysfunction during games.

It’s also prompting quarterback Derek Carr to make it abundantly clear for the cameras every time he believes a bad outcome isn’t his fault.

The situation has created increased scrutiny on the question of whether the quarterback and the receivers are properly communicating. While perusing an item on the matter from Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, one quote stood out among the rest.

“It’s not like we’re not trying to communicate,” receiver Michael Thomas said. “There’s no guys that are defiant. I just don’t know if everyone’s definition of communication is the same.”

That’s a very telling remark. And it could be as simple as one person engaged in “communication” for the benefit of the cameras, not for the benefit of the people with whom he’s trying to communicate.

Carr seems to be hyperaware of the fact that everything he does can be seen by millions watching the game. And he seems to be excessively willing to blame others for the collective failures of the offense when those cameras are on him.

As explained on Friday’s PFT Live (the clip is attached), it will indeed harm Carr’s relationship with his teammates. They will lose respect for him. They won’t be inclined to follow him. They will eventually tune him out. In time, they will count the days and hours until they no longer have to deal with him, at least until the next training camp.

It all falls on the quarterback. It always does. He’s the one who needs to find a way to be on the same page with his teammates. He’s the leader, or at least he should be.

Currently, Carr is not. And it shows. During the team’s current mini-bye, the best thing Carr can do is look in the mirror and change his ways when it comes to how he treats his teammates, especially during games.