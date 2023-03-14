 Skip navigation
Inside the Dalvin Tomlinson deal

  
Published March 14, 2023 01:07 PM
nbc_pft_draft_230313
March 13, 2023 09:17 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal who they believe could make the biggest splash as the dominos begin to fall with free agency, from Javon Hargrave to Orlando Brown and more.

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson intends to sign with the Browns on Wednesday, ending a two-year run with the Vikings.

Here’s a look inside the four-year, $57 million contract he’ll be signing, per a source with knowledge of the deal.

1. Signing bonus: $15.085 million.

2. 2023 base salary: $1.08 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2024 option bonus: $10.125 million, due on the first day of the 2024 league year. Of the amount, $8.835 million is fully guaranteed at signing. The rest of it becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2024 league year.

4. 2024 base salary: $1.21 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2024 league year.

5. 2025 offseason roster bonus: $750,000, due on the third day of the 2025 league year.

6. 2025 base salary: $13 million.

7. 2026 offseason roster bonus: $750,000, due on the third day of the 2025 league year.

8. 2026 base salary: $13 million.

9. 2023-24 per-game roster bonuses: $14,700 per game; up to $250,000 per year.

10. 2025-26 per-game roster bonuses: $44,117 per game; up to $750,000 per year.

The deal has a practical guarantee of $27.5 million. If they release him after one season, he will have earned $25 million.

The $14.25 million annual average makes Tomlinson puts him at No. 3 among nose tackles. Not bad for never making a Pro Bowl and playing less than 50 percent of the snaps in 2022. For his career, he’s under 55-percent playing time.