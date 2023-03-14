Inside the Dalvin Tomlinson deal

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson intends to sign with the Browns on Wednesday, ending a two-year run with the Vikings.

Here’s a look inside the four-year, $57 million contract he’ll be signing, per a source with knowledge of the deal.

1. Signing bonus: $15.085 million.

2. 2023 base salary: $1.08 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2024 option bonus: $10.125 million, due on the first day of the 2024 league year. Of the amount, $8.835 million is fully guaranteed at signing. The rest of it becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2024 league year.

4. 2024 base salary: $1.21 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2024 league year.

5. 2025 offseason roster bonus: $750,000, due on the third day of the 2025 league year.

6. 2025 base salary: $13 million.

7. 2026 offseason roster bonus: $750,000, due on the third day of the 2025 league year.

8. 2026 base salary: $13 million.

9. 2023-24 per-game roster bonuses: $14,700 per game; up to $250,000 per year.

10. 2025-26 per-game roster bonuses: $44,117 per game; up to $750,000 per year.

The deal has a practical guarantee of $27.5 million. If they release him after one season, he will have earned $25 million.

The $14.25 million annual average makes Tomlinson puts him at No. 3 among nose tackles. Not bad for never making a Pro Bowl and playing less than 50 percent of the snaps in 2022. For his career, he’s under 55-percent playing time.