Inside the Deommodore Lenoir deal

The 49ers have rewarded cornerback Deommodore Lenoir with a new contract. Reported as a five-year, $92 million extension, we’ve gotten a look at the full details of the contract.
(And it’s not a five-year, $92 million extension.)
Here are the full details, per a source with knowledge of the terms.
1. Signing bonus: $13 million.
2. 2024 base salary (prorated): $468,889.
3. 2025 option bonus: $6.5 million, guaranteed (more details below).
4. 2025 offseason workout bonus: $100,000, guaranteed but must be earned (more details below).
5. 2025 base salary: $1.17 million, guaranteed (more details below).
6. 2025 per-game active roster bonus: $750,000, guaranteed but must be earned (more details below).
7. 2026 offseason roster bonus: $100,000, guaranteed for injury at signing, and fully guaranteed as of April 1, 2026 (but must be earned).
8.2026 base salary: $15.72 million, guaranteed for injury at signing, and fully guaranteed as of April 1, 2026.
9. 2026 per-game active roster bonus: $750,000 guaranteed for injury at signing, and fully guaranteed as of April 1, 2026 (but must be earned).
10. 2027 offseason workout bonus: $100,000.
11. 2027 base salary: $16.1 million.
12. 2027 per-game roster bonus: $750,000.
13. 2028 offseason workout bonus: $100,000.
14. 2028 base salary: $16.145 million.
15. 2028 per-game roster bonus: $750,000.
16. 2029 offseason workout bonus: $100,000.
17. 2029 base salary: $16.915 million.
18. 2029 per-game roster bonus: $750,000.
As to the 2025 guarantees, $2 million are fully guaranteed at signing. The remaining $6.25 million become fully guaranteed on April 1, 2025.
The five-year extension is more accurately valued at $88.8 million, for a new-money average of $17.7 million (not $18.4 million). And only 17 percent of the money ($15.4 million) is fully guaranteed at signing; that’s the smallest fully-guaranteed portion for any cornerback making more than $2 million per year.