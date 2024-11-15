Inside the Deommodore Lenoir deal

The 49ers have rewarded cornerback Deommodore Lenoir with a new contract. Reported as a five-year, $92 million extension, we’ve gotten a look at the full details of the contract.

(And it’s not a five-year, $92 million extension.)

Here are the full details, per a source with knowledge of the terms.

1. Signing bonus: $13 million.

2. 2024 base salary (prorated): $468,889.

3. 2025 option bonus: $6.5 million, guaranteed (more details below).

4. 2025 offseason workout bonus: $100,000, guaranteed but must be earned (more details below).

5. 2025 base salary: $1.17 million, guaranteed (more details below).

6. 2025 per-game active roster bonus: $750,000, guaranteed but must be earned (more details below).

7. 2026 offseason roster bonus: $100,000, guaranteed for injury at signing, and fully guaranteed as of April 1, 2026 (but must be earned).

8.2026 base salary: $15.72 million, guaranteed for injury at signing, and fully guaranteed as of April 1, 2026.

9. 2026 per-game active roster bonus: $750,000 guaranteed for injury at signing, and fully guaranteed as of April 1, 2026 (but must be earned).

10. 2027 offseason workout bonus: $100,000.

11. 2027 base salary: $16.1 million.

12. 2027 per-game roster bonus: $750,000.

13. 2028 offseason workout bonus: $100,000.

14. 2028 base salary: $16.145 million.

15. 2028 per-game roster bonus: $750,000.

16. 2029 offseason workout bonus: $100,000.

17. 2029 base salary: $16.915 million.

18. 2029 per-game roster bonus: $750,000.

As to the 2025 guarantees, $2 million are fully guaranteed at signing. The remaining $6.25 million become fully guaranteed on April 1, 2025.

The five-year extension is more accurately valued at $88.8 million, for a new-money average of $17.7 million (not $18.4 million). And only 17 percent of the money ($15.4 million) is fully guaranteed at signing; that’s the smallest fully-guaranteed portion for any cornerback making more than $2 million per year.