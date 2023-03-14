Inside the Dre’Mont Jones deal

Defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones will bolt from the Broncos to the Seahawks under a three-year deal.

Here’s a look at the details of the contract that becomes official on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET, barring a change of heart.

1. Signing bonus: $20 million.

2. 2023 base salary: $3 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2024 base salary: $11 million, $7 million of which is fully guaranteed at signing. The amount becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2024 waiver system.

4. 2025 base salary: $16 million.

The deal also includes $510,000 per year in per-game roster bonuses. That’s $30,000 per game.

The contract can a short as a one-year, $23 million deal, given that $7 million in guarantees don’t fully vest until next year. Looking at all three seasons, it has a maximum annual value of $17.1 million.