 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Inside the Dre’Mont Jones deal

  
Published March 14, 2023 06:51 AM
nbc_pft_rapidfirefa_230314
March 14, 2023 09:28 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on some of the most impactful reported free agency signings so far, featuring Cam Sutton, Dre’Mont Jones, Jamel Dean and more.

Defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones will bolt from the Broncos to the Seahawks under a three-year deal.

Here’s a look at the details of the contract that becomes official on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET, barring a change of heart.

1. Signing bonus: $20 million.

2. 2023 base salary: $3 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2024 base salary: $11 million, $7 million of which is fully guaranteed at signing. The amount becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2024 waiver system.

4. 2025 base salary: $16 million.

The deal also includes $510,000 per year in per-game roster bonuses. That’s $30,000 per game.

The contract can a short as a one-year, $23 million deal, given that $7 million in guarantees don’t fully vest until next year. Looking at all three seasons, it has a maximum annual value of $17.1 million.