 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Inside the Lamar Jackson deal

  
Published May 4, 2023 10:11 AM

It was signed and sealed on Thursday. The details have now been delivered.

Here are the full details of the new five-year contract signed by Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, per a source with knowledge of the terms.

1. Signing bonus: $72.5 million.

2. 2023 base salary: $7.5 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2024 option bonus: $17.5 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2024 offseason roster bonus: $750,000, fully guaranteed.

5. 2024 base salary: $14.25 million, fully guaranteed.

6. 2025 option bonus: $22.5 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

7. 2025 offseason roster bonus: $750,000, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in March 2024.

8. 2025 base salary: $20.25 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in March 2024.

9. 2026 offseason roster bonus: $750,000.

10. 2026 base salary: $51.25 million, $29 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in March 2025.

11. 2027 offseason roster bonus: $750,000.

12. 2027 base salary: $51.25 million.

The deal also includes a no-trade clause, and a no-tag clause. After 2027, he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

The contract contains $135 million fully guaranteed at signing. After one season, the full guarantee moves to $156 million. After two years, it becomes $185 million.

It’s a three-year, $156 million deal, with a lingering guarantee of $29 million for the fourth year. The $29 million would be subject to offset.

The cash flow is $80 million in year one, $112.5 million through year two, $156 million through year three, $208 million through year four, and $260 million through year five.

As G.M. Eric DeCosta explained on Wednesday’s #PFTPM, it’s basically the 2022 offer made by the team, with enhancements. And the enhancements get him the highest three-year cash flow of any player in league history -- $93 million more than Patrick Mahomes received.