Inside the new Terry McLaurin deal

  
Published August 28, 2025 09:40 PM

Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin held out, held in, asked for a trade, and then finally signed a new deal.

It’s a three-year extension, which puts him under contract for the next two seasons.

Here are the full and complete details of the deal, per a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. Signing bonus: $30 million. (The payment schedule goes like this: $8 million within 30 days, $8 million by December 5, 2025; and $14 million by April 1, 2026.)

2. 2025 base salary: $1.75 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2025 per-game active roster bonus: $850,000 total.

4. 2026 option bonus: $10 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2026 base salary: $2.9 million, fully guaranteed.

6. 2026 per-game active roster bonus: $850,000 total.

7. 2027 base salary: $23.3 million, $5.35 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing and becomes fully guaranteed in 2027.

8. 2027 per-game active roster bonus: $850,000 total.

9. 2028 base salary: $25.65 million.

10. 2028 per-game active roster bonus: $850,000 total.

The deal also includes $2.05 million in available incentives in each of the four seasons, along with a $500,000 escalator in 2026, $1 million in 2027, and $1.5 million in 2027.

The incentives go like this, with a maximum of $2.05 million each year: (1) $300,000 for 83 catches or $$600,000 for 83 catches plus a playoff berth; (2) $300,000 for 1,097 receiving yards or $600,000 for 1,079 receiving yards plus a playoff berth; (3) $300,000 for 10 touchdown receptions or $600,000 for 10 touchdown receptions plus a playoff berth; and (4) $250,000 for a selection to the Pro Bowl on the initial ballot.

The salary escalates by $500,000 from 2026 through 2028 for each prior season in which McLaurin is a first- or second-team All-Pro.

The deal pays out $44.65 million fully guaranteed at signing. It has a new-money average of $29 million per year, and an average from signing of $25.837 million per year.