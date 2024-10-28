Isaac Guerendo’s first career touchdown gives 49ers a 13-10 lead

Coach Kyle Shanahan told NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark at halftime that the 49ers would open the second half with a touchdown drive. He said it; his team did it.

The 49ers had their best drive of the night, following a kickoff from Brandon Aubrey that landed short of the landing zone. Starting at their own 40, the 49ers drove 60 yards in five plays.

George Kittle had the big play with a 43-yard catch-and-run to the Dallas 4, and Guerendo ran it in on the next play.

It was Guerendo’s first career touchdown, and Kittle picked up the ball and took it to the sideline for Guerendo.

He has five carries for 42 yards in place of Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason. McCaffrey remains on injured reserve with bilateral Achilles tendinitis, and Mason has not returned after aggravating his shoulder injury in the first half.