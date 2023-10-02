Isiah Pacheco 48-yard touchdown gives Chiefs 10-0 lead over Jets

For as good as the Chiefs have been, they’ve oddly had issues with third-and-short in recent years.

But at least early on in Sunday night’s game against the Jets, Kansas City had no such problems.

Running back Isiah Pacheco took a handoff to the left on third-and-1 and burst through for a 48-yard touchdown to give the Chiefs a 10-0 lead with 8:29 left in the first quarter.

Right guard Trey Smith pulled and had a key block to spring Pacheco, who then went the distance.

The Chiefs also got points on their first possession, with kicker Harrison Butker connecting on a 37-yard field goal.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has started the game 2-of-4 for 29 yards, with both of his completions going to tight end Travis Kelce. Mahomes has also rushed two times for 17 yards.

Pacheco has 53 yards on four carries.