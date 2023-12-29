Isiah Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire questionable for Chiefs

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco could return to the lineup against the Bengals on Sunday, but we won’t know for a little while if he’ll be cleared to return to action.

Pacheco returned to practice as a limited participant on Friday, but remains in the concussion protocol after being injured in the team’s Christmas loss to the Raiders. He also has a shoulder injury and officially carries a questionable designation into the weekend.

The Chiefs could find themselves down a pair of running backs as Clyde Edwards-Helaire missed a second straight practice with an illness. He’s listed as questionable and the Chiefs’ only other back on the active roster is La’Mical Perine.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed missed practice for the third straight day on Friday, which would not seem to bode well for his chances of playing. He has been listed as questionable to play due to the calf injury he picked up last Monday.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (thumb) is questionable to come off injured reserve. Left tackle Donovan Smith (neck) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hip) have been ruled out again.