Rodgers won’t need surgery on fractured wrist
NFL should publicize result of all appealed fines
Skattebo responds to WWE appearance backlash

J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Isiah Pacheco listed as full participant in Chiefs practice

  
Published November 19, 2025 05:12 PM

Running back Isiah Pacheco was back on the practice field for the Chiefs on Wednesday.

Pacheco missed the last two weeks with a knee injury, but he was listed as a full participant as the Chiefs got to work ahead of this weekend’s game against the Colts. If he maintains that level of participation the rest of the week, it would be a good sign that he’ll be ready to go on Sunday.

Left guard Kingsley Suamataia (concussion) and wide receiver Xavier Worthy (ankle) did not take part in Wednesday’s practice.

Linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (shoulder), safety Jaden Hicks (shoulder), defensive end George Karlaftis (thumb), defensive end Charles Omenihu (ankle), right guard Trey Smith (back), and right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee, ankle) were all full participants.