Isiah Pacheco listed as full participant in Chiefs practice

Running back Isiah Pacheco was back on the practice field for the Chiefs on Wednesday.

Pacheco missed the last two weeks with a knee injury, but he was listed as a full participant as the Chiefs got to work ahead of this weekend’s game against the Colts. If he maintains that level of participation the rest of the week, it would be a good sign that he’ll be ready to go on Sunday.

Left guard Kingsley Suamataia (concussion) and wide receiver Xavier Worthy (ankle) did not take part in Wednesday’s practice.

Linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (shoulder), safety Jaden Hicks (shoulder), defensive end George Karlaftis (thumb), defensive end Charles Omenihu (ankle), right guard Trey Smith (back), and right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee, ankle) were all full participants.