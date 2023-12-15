Isiah Pacheco out after undergoing shoulder surgery, but should return next week

The Chiefs won’t have running back Isiah Pacheco for Sunday’s matchup with the Patriots, but they should have their leading rusher sooner rather than later.

Head coach Andy Reid said in his Friday press conference that Pacheco underwent a clean-up shoulder procedure and is out for Week 15. Pacheco previously had offseason surgery on his shoulder.

"[Pacheco] had some things taken out that were floaters in there. But he’s doing well,” Reid said. “So, he’s moving around good and we’ll probably anticipate getting him back next week.”

Reid noted that Pacheco has already been involved in Kansas City’s walk-throughs after undergoing the procedure.

Additionally, left tackle Donovan Smith (neck) will miss a second consecutive game after he didn’t practice this week. That puts Wanya Morris in line to start at left tackle once again.

Safety Mike Edwards (illness) returned from his illness and practiced, Reid said.

While receiver Justyn Ross has returned from his suspension and was a full participant in practice, Reid said the Chiefs won’t activate him until next week.

“I thought he did a nice job. Moved around well, yeah,” Reid said. “It was good for him to get out there and work. He did all the scout-team reps. So, that was a good thing for him.”