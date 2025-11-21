Isiah Pacheco out, Xavier Worthy questionable for Chiefs

Running back Isiah Pacheco was back at practice for the Chiefs this week, but he won’t be playing against the Colts this Sunday.

The Chiefs ruled Pacheco out for the third straight game with a knee injury. Pacheco was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, but moved down to limited workouts the last two days.

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy (ankle) was out of practice on Wednesday, but returned on Thursday and moved up to full participation on Friday. He is listed as questionable to play this weekend.

Left guard Kingsley Suamataia (concussion) is also designated as questionable after moving up to a full practice to close out the week.