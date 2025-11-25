 Skip navigation
Timing of Raiders firing Kelly raises questions
McCourty tells Florio what an NFL pile is like
Garrett the ‘overwhelming favorite’ to win DPOY

Isiah Pacheco set to return vs. Cowboys on Thanksgiving

  
Published November 25, 2025 01:40 PM

The Chiefs are set to get one of their key offensive contributors back for Thursday’s game against the Cowboys.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters in his Tuesday press conference that running back Isiah Pacheco is slated to play this week. He’s been sidelined since the Oct. 27 victory over the Commanders with a knee injury.

Pacheco has rushed for 329 yards with one touchdown in eight games this season. He’s also caught 11 passes for 43 yards with a TD. His season high in rushing yards is 58 so far this season.

Veteran Kareem Hunt has been starting in Pacheco’s stead. In Sunday’s victory over the Colts, Hunt rushed for 104 yards on 30 carries with a touchdown. He also caught three passes for 26 yards.

Reid also noted that while receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring), receiver Xavier Worthy (ankle), and linebacker Leo Chenal (knee) were all listed as limited on Monday, Reid feels they should be able to play.

“I think they’ll be alright,” Reid said. “See how it all rolls.”

Tight end Noah Gray (concussion) and guard Trey Smith (ankle) will be sidelined for Tuesday’s practice.