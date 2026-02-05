Israel Woolfork will be the Ravens’ QB coach

The Ravens have found their quarterbacks coach.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Israel Woolfork will have that position on Jesse Minter’s staff in Baltimore. Tee Martin held the same job during the 2025 season, but will not be back with the Ravens.

Woolfork spent the last three seasons as the quarterbacks coach for the Cardinals. He interviewed for the offensive coordinator job in Tampa this offseason before the Bucs hired Zac Robinson and interviewed for the same job with the Bears last year.

Schefter reports that the Cardinals also blocked him from pursuing other lateral moves, but the head coaching change in Arizona opened the door for this move. Woolfork will now be working with Lamar Jackson as the Ravens try to make it back to the playoffs after falling short of the postseason this year.