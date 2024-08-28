 Skip navigation
Apparent issue with waiver wire keeps Giants, Ravens, Buccaneers moves not publicly known

  
Published August 27, 2024 08:12 PM

All teams made their moves to 53 players by 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. We have all of the moves, for 29 teams.

For three teams — the Ravens, Giants, and Buccaneers — the moves aren’t yet known.

As one source explained it to PFT, there’s an apparent issue with the waiver wire, the league’s daily document listing all moves. Although the transactions appear in the league’s internal database, the teams haven’t announced the moves.

There’s no requirement to announce then, just to communicate them to the league. Some teams (specifically, three) see no benefit in announcing their moves to the world, especially before 4:00 p.m. ET on cut-down day.

So we won’t know the moves for the Ravens, Giants, and Bucs until the waiver wire is sent by the NFL to the teams, and/or until the league posts the waiver wire at its media website.