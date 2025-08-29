It’s a new day in Green Bay

These aren’t your father’s Packers.

The draft-and-develop Green Bay franchise has made a stunning all-in move, paying market value (and then some) to linebacker Micah Parsons and giving up a pair of first-round picks and defensive lineman Kenny Clark.

It’s a gutsy move for any team. It’s especially gutsy for the Green Bay Packers.

It becomes the first big decision for team president Ed Policy, who was willing to roll the dice while the car still smells new. It’s the kind of thing that a team without one owner might shy away from doing. Because it usually takes one owner — who doesn’t risk termination — to take a chance with a downside of that magnitude.

Parsons potentially becomes Green Bay’s new Reggie White. And White was less of a gamble, because he was the first high-profile unrestricted free agent. For Parsons, the Packers gave up the price for signing a franchise-tagged player, and then some. And they’ve given Parsons a massive new contract.

It’s a big deal for any team. It’s huge deal for the Packers. And it should make those who work for Policy wonder how else he plans to put his thumbprint on his new team.