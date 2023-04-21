 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

It’s one week (most likely) until the Aaron Rodgers trade happens

  
Published April 21, 2023 06:06 AM
nbc_pft_bakhtiarionrodgersv2_230412
April 12, 2023 09:07 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to David Bakhtiari's remarks about Aaron Rodgers and question if the Packers would consider a potential third outcome for the trade stalemate.

The NFL is a deadline-driven business. And the deadline is coming for the Jets and the Packers, if Green Bay hopes to get a second-day pick in 2023 as part of the trade package.

Brian Costello of the New York Post underscores the fact that the sticking point continues to be 2024 compensation . The Packers want New York’s first-round pick. The Jets want the selection to be tied to how the Jets and/or Rodgers perform in 2023.

Then there’s the question of whether the Jets will have protection against Rodgers playing only one year, in the form of a 2025 pick that would flow from Green Bay to New York.

What isn’t in dispute is the fact that the trade would commence with the Packers getting a 2023 pick (presumably, a second-rounder) from the Jets. That makes next Friday night the moment a deal must get done, if it’s going to include a 2023 second-day selection.

Here’s an idea. What if the Jets commit to a first-round pick in 2024 that becomes a lower pick if Rodgers retires by April 1 of next year? While the Packers might want protection against a spite-driven unretirement (and that could be in the form of a 2025 draft pick), if the Jets know they’re getting two years from one of the best quarterbacks of all time, why not give up a first-round pick in 2024 -- especially since it likely will be a low selection?

Or what if it’s a first-rounder that reduces if the Jets don’t make the playoffs or the divisional round or some other factor like that? At this point, it may be about semantics. The Packers want to be able to say they got a first-rounder. If it’s a first-rounder for now that eventually downgrades due to performance or retirement, so be it. They still would have been able to say that, when the deal was completed, the package included a first-round pick.