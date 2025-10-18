It’s the Week 7 Big Shield giveaway

It’s free stuff time.

You can get a signed copy of Big Shield this weekend, by doing one and only one thing. Send an email to florio@profootballtalk.com with this subject line: “Week 7 Big Shield giveaway.”

I’ll pick one entry randomly and, ideally, drop the book in the mail next week.

As always, no purchase is required. As always, all purchases are appreciated. The ebook remains only 99 cents. The print edition is $14.99.

Big Shield is a tale of gambling, the mob, and pro football but not the NFL. (They haven’t sued me yet, so the disclaimer must be working.) Set in the undefined future, with 34 teams and 20 regular-season games and prevalent real-time, in-game betting, the book follows three main characters as it illustrates how a criminal enterprise could exploit widespread inside information, before and during games — and how it could all go sideways for everyone involved.

And don’t forget about Father of Mine (mob story inspired by true events), Son of Mine (sequel to Father of Mine), and On Our Way Home (Christmas-season ghost story). Each one is available in ebook form for 99 cents.

More are coming. In addition to the six unpublished manuscripts that are stuck in the hopper, I’m working on a legal thriller involving a pro football player turned lawyer whose first day on the job becomes a life-and-death rollercoaster ride that, eventually, I need to figure out how to resolve. (“He was dead the whole time.”)

Go ahead and enter. And feel free to drop 99 cents for something you just might enjoy. You’ll definitely get your money’s worth, even if you ultimately conclude that it’s caca.