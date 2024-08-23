J.C. Jackson suspended one game

Cornerback J.C. Jackson is currently unsigned and he won’t be available to play in Week One even if someone does sign him.

Jackson has been suspended one game by the NFL for a violation of the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. Jackson had an arrest warrant issued after he failed to appear for a scheduled court date related to a criminal speeding charge last September.

Jackson was playing for the Chargers at the time that warrant was issued, but he was traded to the Patriots in October. He wound up on the non-football illness list after appearing in eight games for New England.

It was Jackson’s second stint with the Patriots after playing for them from 2018-2021. He left as a free agent for the Chargers, but injuries and poor play marked his time with the AFC West club.