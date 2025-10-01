J.J. McCarthy entering “next phase” of rehab, but did not practice Wednesday

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters a few days ago that the hope is quarterback J.J. McCarthy would be able to get back on the field for practice this week.

But that did not happen on Wednesday.

McCarthy is officially listed as a non-participant on Minnesota’s first injury report of the week, as the club practices in England in preparation for Sunday’s matchup with the Browns in London.

That puts Carson Wentz in line to start at QB once again.

In his Wednesday press conference, O’Connell said McCarthy is continuing to work his way back.

“He’s kind of entering the next phase of his rehab, where he can get a little bit more active, and looking forward to getting him back on the field, practicing with the team as soon as we can,” O’Connell said. “But at the same time, we want to be really smart and make sure we let that high ankle fully heal. And then, he can really start attacking it and working his technique and fundamentals and get reacclimated, which I think he’ll do pretty quickly.”

McCarthy has completed 58.5 percent of his passes for 301 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in two games this season.

Also on Minnesota’s injury report, outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (neck), center Ryan Kelly (concussion), guard Michael Jurgens (hamstring), offensive lineman Donovan Jackson (wrist), offensive tackle Brian O’Neill (knee), and tight end Ben Yurosek (knee) did not practice. Offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw also did not participate for rest.

Running back Zavier Scott (knee) was full.

In their 21-day practice windows, outside linebacker Tyler Batty (knee) and fullback C.J. Ham (knee) were also full.