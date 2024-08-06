J.J. McCarthy, Nick Mullens both listed at No. 2 QB on Vikings depth chart

The Vikings released their first depth chart of the season on Tuesday and it did not offer a clear answer to who is currently the team’s backup quarterback.

Sam Darnold is listed in the No. 1 spot, as expected, and the team is listing both first-round pick J.J. McCarthy and Nick Mullens in the No. 2 position. Jaren Hall is the other quarterback on the roster in Minnesota.

All depth charts released by teams carry the caveat that they are unofficial. The Vikings likely have a choice between the quarterbacks, but they’re choosing not to share at this point.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell said recently that McCarthy will start getting more consistent work with the first team at some point, but there hasn’t been any sign of a true competition with Darnold for the starting job. Mullens hasn’t been given the same path to first-team work and the way preseason playing time is doled out could provide a hint to how things really stand.

O’Connell declined to shed light on how much any quarterbacks will play against the Raiders during his Tuesday press conference, so any answers on that front will not come until Saturday.